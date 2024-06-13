Alaska Air's (ALK) Arm Includes British Airways Flights

Alaska Airlines, a subsidiary of
Alaska Air Group, Inc. ( ALK Quick Quote ALK - Free Report) , is gearing up to connect more passengers between London and the Pacific Northwest. To this end, Alaska Airlines is extending its partnership with British Airways (a founding member of the oneworld alliance) and making tickets available for British Airways flights to London directly at alaskaair.com.
Travelers can purchase British Airways flights at alaskaair.com between London Heathrow and Alaska's gateway airports in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego, as well as Chicago and New York JFK.
The frequency of British Airways flight availability to London from ALK’s West Coast gateways is in the following manner — Seattle (two daily flights); Portland (daily flight); San Francisco (two daily flights); Los Angeles (three daily flights); and San Diego (two daily flights). Nonstop British Airways flights from Chicago (three daily flights) and New York JFK (eight daily flights) are also available on the website.
Flights for the aforementioned routes will be available from Jun 18 onward. Starting later this year, travelers can buy Alaska Air’s flight tickets connecting to British Airways, along with flights beyond London on British Airways.
Andrew Harrison, chief commercial officer for Alaska Airlines, stated, "We're excited to add our longstanding partner, British Airways, to our growing portfolio of alaskaair.com book direct airlines. London is one the most requested global gateways by our guests and no one serves it better than British Airways and the oneworld alliance."
Considering London’s popularity on a global basis, with service between Seattle and London being one of the demanding routes for guests in the Pacific Northwest, the latest move is expected to boost Alaska Airlines’ revenue growth and strengthen its competitive position in the airline industry.
