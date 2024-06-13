See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Cava Group (CAVA) and Vital Farms (VITL) Are Aggressive Growth Stocks
As the aggressive growth stock strategist at Zacks Investment Research I am here with two more stocks for a year aggressive growth radar screen. This week I'm feeling a little bit hungry so we have two food related names to review.
Cava Group (CAVA - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is a Mediterranean fast casual restaurant chain that has seen a great run over the last few months. The company has been posting some good results and has been expanding margins of late even as food prices have continued to move higher.
In the video, we review the earnings history, earnings estimate revisions, growth projections and valuation. The idea with CAVA is that there is a very high valuation and the question becomes can they keep expanding margins. If they do, the current valuation can be supported but a turnaround in the area could mean big trouble.
Vital Farms (VITL - Free Report) is also a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and it sports the growth divergence that I love to see. When there is a strong Zacks Style Score for Growth and a weak Zacks Style Score for Value, I know I am on the right path. In the video I mentioned that the price of eggs has been moving steadily higher over the last few years.
As with Cava Group (CAVA - Free Report) we review the earning history, earnings estimate revisions and valuation for Vital Farms (VITL - Free Report) .