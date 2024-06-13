We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Allstate (ALL) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
Allstate (ALL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $160.63, moving -0.6% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.85%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.53%.
Shares of the insurer witnessed a loss of 4.42% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 1.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.11%.
The upcoming earnings release of Allstate will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Allstate is projected to report earnings of $2.01 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 145.48%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $15.56 billion, up 10.09% from the year-ago period.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $15.13 per share and a revenue of $62.79 billion, signifying shifts of +1492.63% and +9.4%, respectively, from the last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Allstate. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.87% higher. Right now, Allstate possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Allstate is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.68. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.46, so one might conclude that Allstate is trading at a discount comparatively.
Also, we should mention that ALL has a PEG ratio of 1.53. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Insurance - Property and Casualty stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.51 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.