Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR - Free Report) closed at $23.77 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.34% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.85%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.53%.
The the stock of company has risen by 11.24% in the past month, leading the Business Services sector's loss of 0.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.11%.
The upcoming earnings release of Palantir Technologies Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.08, showcasing a 60% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $652.29 million, indicating a 22.31% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $2.7 billion, indicating changes of +32% and +21.55%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Palantir Technologies Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, Palantir Technologies Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Palantir Technologies Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 72.55. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.98.
It's also important to note that PLTR currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.7. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Technology Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.56 at yesterday's closing price.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.