BlackBerry (BB) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note
In the latest market close, BlackBerry (BB - Free Report) reached $2.77, with a +0.36% movement compared to the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.85% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.09%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.53%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the cybersecurity software and services company had lost 20.46% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.11% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of BlackBerry will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.04, indicating a 166.67% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.03 per share and a revenue of $615 million, demonstrating changes of -160% and -27.9%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for BlackBerry. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. BlackBerry is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, finds itself in the top 26% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.