Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know
In the latest market close, Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC - Free Report) reached $14.97, with a +1.42% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.85%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.53%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the gas and oil production company had gained 5.28% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.11% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Diversified Energy Company PLC in its upcoming release.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.23 per share and a revenue of $957.6 million, demonstrating changes of +51.7% and +10.29%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Diversified Energy Company PLC. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.77% upward. Diversified Energy Company PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Diversified Energy Company PLC is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.63. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.09.
The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.