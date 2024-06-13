Archrock Inc. (AROC) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

Archrock Inc. (
AROC Quick Quote AROC - Free Report) closed at $19.27 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.21% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.85%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.53%.
Heading into today, shares of the natural gas compression services business had lost 3.99% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.55% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.11% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Archrock Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.26, signifying a 44.44% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $270.59 million, up 9.31% from the year-ago period.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.07 per share and a revenue of $1.09 billion, signifying shifts of +55.07% and +10.25%, respectively, from the last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Archrock Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, Archrock Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, Archrock Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.97. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.91 of its industry.
Investors should also note that AROC has a PEG ratio of 1.5 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.89 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, positioning it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Archrock Inc. (AROC) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know
