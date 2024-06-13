We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Crocs (CROX) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
In the latest market close, Crocs (CROX - Free Report) reached $157.45, with a +1.89% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.85%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.53%.
The footwear company's shares have seen an increase of 6.35% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.11%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Crocs in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $3.51, signifying a 2.23% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.1 billion, up 2.77% from the year-ago period.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $12.66 per share and a revenue of $4.13 billion, signifying shifts of +5.24% and +4.35%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Crocs. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, Crocs boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, Crocs is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.21. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.42, so one might conclude that Crocs is trading at a discount comparatively.
It is also worth noting that CROX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.75. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Textile - Apparel industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.75.
The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, positioning it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
