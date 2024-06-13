We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Hyster-Yale Materials (HY) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
In the latest market close, Hyster-Yale Materials (HY - Free Report) reached $75.43, with a +1.06% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.85%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.53%.
The maker of lift trucks and aftermarket parts's shares have seen a decrease of 1.91% over the last month, surpassing the Industrial Products sector's loss of 5.33% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 3.11%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Hyster-Yale Materials in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.28, signifying a 3.17% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.08 billion, down 0.93% from the year-ago period.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $7.68 per share and a revenue of $4.26 billion, signifying shifts of +6.08% and +3.42%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Hyster-Yale Materials. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, Hyster-Yale Materials boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, Hyster-Yale Materials is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.73. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.23, so one might conclude that Hyster-Yale Materials is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, positioning it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.