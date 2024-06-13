We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Why V.F. (VFC) Outpaced the Stock Market Today
V.F. (VFC - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $13.80, indicating a +1.92% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.85% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.53%.
Shares of the maker of brands such as Vans, North Face and Timberland have appreciated by 5.29% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.11%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of V.F. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.35, reflecting a 133.33% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.85 billion, down 11.3% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.85 per share and a revenue of $10.18 billion, demonstrating changes of +14.86% and -2.61%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for V.F. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 38.41% lower. Currently, V.F. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
With respect to valuation, V.F. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.89. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.42.
Also, we should mention that VFC has a PEG ratio of 1.04. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Textile - Apparel industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.75.
The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, placing it within the top 25% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.