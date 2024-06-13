We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $386.62, demonstrating a +0.48% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.85%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.53%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 1.75% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 1.12% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.11% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $3.52, signifying a 22.22% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $377.15 million, indicating a 27.51% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $14.96 per share and a revenue of $1.55 billion, signifying shifts of +19.68% and +27.43%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.69% lower. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
From a valuation perspective, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.71. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 12.46 for its industry.
The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.