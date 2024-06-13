We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Astera Labs, Inc. (ALAB) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
Astera Labs, Inc. (ALAB - Free Report) closed at $64.57 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.86% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.85%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.53%.
Shares of the company have depreciated by 9.94% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.11%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Astera Labs, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Astera Labs, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Astera Labs, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, Astera Labs, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 147.54. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 40.04 for its industry.
The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 164, this industry ranks in the bottom 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.