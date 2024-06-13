Ahead of KB Home (KBH) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that KB Home (
KBH Quick Quote KBH - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.78 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 8.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.64 billion, declining 7.2% from the same quarter last year.
Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain KB Home metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Revenues- Homebuilding- Housing' at $1.63 billion. The estimate points to a change of -7.3% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Total Revenues- Financial services' will reach $7.26 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.8% year over year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Revenues- Homebuilding' will likely reach $1.63 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -7.2% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Backlog - Units' reaching 6,331. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 7,286 in the same quarter of the previous year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average selling price' of $482.02 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $479.50 million.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Unit deliveries - Total Homes' should arrive at 3,364. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3,666.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net orders - Units' will reach 4,006. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3,936 in the same quarter last year.
Analysts expect 'Backlog - Value' to come in at $3.16 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3.46 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Average community count -Total' will reach 247. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 253 in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus estimate for 'Ending community count' stands at 250. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 249 in the same quarter last year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Income- Homebuilding' should come in at $167.37 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $202.10 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts forecast 'Financial services pretax income' to reach $11.12 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $11.42 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for KB Home here>>> Over the past month, shares of KB Home have returned -6.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. Currently, KBH carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
Image: Bigstock
