GE Aerospace (GE) Opens Turkiye Technology Center in Istanbul
GE Aerospace (GE - Free Report) recently announced that it has opened a Türkiye Technology Center (“TTC”) in the Kartal district of Istanbul. This new facility will boost the company’s engineering, innovation, manufacturing and research capabilities in the region.
Founded in 2000, TTC serves as GE’s engineering facility for its GEnx, CFM LEAP, GE9X and catalyst engines. The facility also works on technology upgrades for its in-service engines. Its engineers are currently working on aero-derivative technology to manufacture marine and power engines.
TTC’s Istanbul facility will serve as its innovation hub to design and manufacture aircraft engines and related technologies. Research and development activities based on advanced technologies like sustainable propulsion will be conducted in the technology center. The facility will help GE’s engineers conduct research on open fan engine design and develop compact core engines, hybrid-electric propulsion and hydrogen combustion technologies. It will also support GE’s engineers in developing and upgrading its Software as a Service solutions including a suite of in-flight operations, and maintenance and reliability analytics applications. The Istanbul facility will boost Turkey’s defense capabilities and provide employment to approximately 400 engineers and technicians.
TTC also has another facility in Gebze, which complements the design and software engineering work in the Istanbul center. The Gebze center has three labs including an Additive Research Lab to boost the usage of 3D-printed components in aircraft engines, a Thermofluid Lab to perform advanced thermal technology tests and an Advanced Manufacturing and Repair Shop to process development, optimization and parts prototyping.
Zacks Rank and Price Performance
GE Aerospace currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). In the past year, the stock rose 53.8% compared with the industry’s 18.2% growth.
The company is benefiting from an upgraded installed base and higher utilization of engine platforms driven by strong momentum and growth across commercial & defense sectors. Higher orders for LEAP, GEnx & GE9X engines, critical aircraft systems and aftermarket services in the defense sector are driving its performance.
However, despite improvement, supply-chain challenges, such as the availability of raw materials and labor shortages, especially in the defense market, continue to weigh on GE’s operations.
