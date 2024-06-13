We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
T. Rowe Price's (TROW) May AUM Improves 3.8% Sequentially
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW - Free Report) announced its preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $1.54 trillion for May 2024. The figure reflected a sequential increase of 3.8%.
TROW experienced net inflows of $6.7 billion in May 2024.
At the end of May, TROW’s equity products aggregated $790 billion, which increased 3.7% from the previous month’s level. Fixed income (including money market) rose 6.5% to $180 billion. Further, multi-asset products were $524 billion, which jumped 3.6% from the previous month.
Alternative products of $48 billion remained unchanged from the prior month’s level.
T. Rowe Price registered $447 billion in target date retirement portfolios in May 2024, which increased 3.5% from the prior month.
The company’s diversified business model and efforts to broaden distribution reach to international markets and strategic acquisitions will support its top-line growth in the upcoming period. However, the company’s overdependence on investment advisory fees is concerning. Escalating expenses will likely affect the company’s bottom-line growth.
Over the past three months, shares of T. Rowe Price have risen 3% compared with the industry’s 1.9% growth.
Currently, TROW carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Performance of Other Asset Managers
Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN - Free Report) reported its preliminary AUM of $1.64 trillion asof May 31, 2024. This reflected an increase of 2% from the prior month’s level.
The improvement in AUM balance was primarily due to the impact of positive markets, partially offset by long-term net outflows.
Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS - Free Report) recorded a sequential increase of 1.9% in its preliminary AUM balance for May 2024. VRTS reported a month-end AUM of $173.3 billion, indicating a rise from the Apr 31, 2024, level of $170.1 billion. The company offered services to $2.6 billion of other fee-earning assets. This was excluded from the above-mentioned AUM balance.