Company News for June 13, 2024

  • Shares of Oracle Corporation (ORCL - Free Report) jumped 13.3% despite missing earnings and revenue estimates after the company forecasted a major revenue increase for fiscal 2025.
  • Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK - Free Report) rose 5.5% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $1.87 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.78.
  • Microsoft Corporation’s (MSFT - Free Report) shares rose 1.9% on the solid performance of tech stocks.
  • Shares of Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY - Free Report) soared 16.7% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $2.34 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.70.

