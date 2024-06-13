SONY's Subsidiary SPE Buys Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Chain

Sony Group Corporation’s ( SONY Quick Quote SONY - Free Report) subsidiary SONY Pictures Entertainment (SPE) acquired Texas-based Alamo Drafthouse Cinema theatrical exhibitor. The financial terms of the deal have not been divulged.
Established in 1997 in Austin, TX, Alamo Drafthouse, a dine-in cinema chain, is ranked as North America’s 7th largest theater chain and hosts about 10 million guests annually. It has a four-million-strong loyalty member base. Alamo is owned by its co-founder, Tim League, along with Altamont Capital Partners and Fortress Investment Group.
Alamo will be managed within SPE under a recently created division, Sony Pictures Experiences. Michael Kustermann, CEO of Alamo, will remain at the helm of the theater chain and also lead the Sony Pictures Experiences unit. He will report to Ravi Ahuja, president and COO of SPE.
The theater chain will continue to operate all of its 35 cinemas spread across 25 metro areas under the Alamo Drafthouse brand. Post acquisition, Alamo’s headquarters will remain in Austin.
Alamo witnessed a 30% year-over-year surge in box office revenues in the last year. This came in “ahead of the industry at large”, highlighted the companies in a joint statement.
SPE highlighted that its Crunchyroll business fits well with the interest of Alamo’s audience. The company acquired Crunchyroll, a leading anime direct-to-consumer service, in 2021 from AT&T through Funimation Global Group, LLC.
Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, SONY is a multinational conglomerate corporation. Its subsidiary, SPE, oversees television and motion picture production, acquisition and distribution, along with the development of new entertainment products, services and technologies. SPE also encompasses television networks, digital content creation and the operation of studio facilities.
The subsidiary owns Columbia Pictures, Screen Gems, Stage 6 Films, TriStar Pictures, 3000 Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, AFFIRM Films, Sony Pictures International Productions and Sony Pictures Classics either completely or through joint ventures.
