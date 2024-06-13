Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Korn/Ferry (KFY) Q4 Earnings

Korn/Ferry (KFY - Free Report) reported $690.8 million in revenue for the quarter ended April 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 5.5%. EPS of $1.26 for the same period compares to $1.01 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.77% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $685.5 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.13, the EPS surprise was +11.50%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Korn/Ferry performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Fee Revenue- Total executive search: $198.70 million versus $199.91 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.5% change.
  • Fee Revenue- Consulting: $182.18 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $177.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.9%.
  • Fee revenue: $690.80 million compared to the $685.50 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.5% year over year.
  • Fee Revenue- RPO and Professional Search: $218.62 million compared to the $212.38 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.1% year over year.
  • Fee Revenue- Digital: $91.30 million versus $95.41 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.2% change.
Shares of Korn/Ferry have returned -3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

