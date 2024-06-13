ROKU Launches New Advertising Solution to Aid Platform Revenues

Roku Inc. ( ROKU Quick Quote ROKU - Free Report) recently launched Roku Exchange, a new advertising technology solution tailored for TV streaming. This platform bridges premium ad inventory with advertiser demand, leveraging ROKU's extensive data and AI-driven optimization to enhance campaign performance. These efforts are expected to boost the company’s platform revenues in the upcoming quarters. In the first quarter, platform revenues (85.6% of total revenues) increased 19% year over year to $754.9 million through strong contributions from content distribution and video advertising. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ROKU’s 2024 platform revenues is pegged at $3.3 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 10.35%. The consensus estimate for 2024 revenues is pegged at $3.92 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 12.46%. Roku Exchange functions as a central hub for supply integrations, fair auctions and ad decisioning within the Roku platform, working in partnership with Magnite's supply-side platform to connect with the broader programmatic landscape. It provides advertisers with robust tools, such as audience-based ad decisioning for various ad formats, programmatic access to inventory and identity data and rich content signals for improved transparency and optimization. AI-driven personalization further enhances audience engagement through tailored ad experiences. The new platform helps a wide range of demand-side platforms (DSPs), including The Trade Desk ( TTD Quick Quote TTD - Free Report) , Alphabet’s ( GOOGL Quick Quote GOOGL - Free Report) Google Display & Video 360 and Yahoo DSP, by offering customized programmatic signals. This customization allows a diverse array of advertisers, from mobile app developers to business-to-business clients, to achieve TV streaming success on their preferred DSPs. By integrating these advanced features, Roku Exchange enhances the company's advertising capabilities and maximizes the effectiveness of TV streaming ads. ROKU’s Recent Content Expansion to Aid Near-Term Prospects
To complement the latest advertising solution, Roku is focusing on creating quality content. The company’s recent releases are expected to aid near-term prospects.
Roku has acquired the rights for A Radical Act: Renee Montgomery, a documentary about Renee Montgomery, the first former WNBA player to become a co-owner and executive of a WNBA team. The film offers an intimate look at Montgomery's journey from her upbringing in West Virginia to her success at the University of Connecticut and championship wins with the Minnesota Lynx. Roku also secured exclusive multi-year rights to stream Major League Baseball (MLB) Sunday Leadoff live games. The new MLB Zone on ROKU will provide fans with access to live and upcoming games, nightly recaps, highlights and a fully programmed MLB FAST channel. Roku aired the first games of the day on most Sundays with an exclusivity window. ROKU also released the Roku Original movie, The Real Bros of Simi Valley: High School Reunion. This continuation of the popular series will premiere on Jul 5 exclusively on The Roku Channel. The film follows Xander and his friends as they prepare for their 10-year high school reunion, aiming to impress their former classmates. Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have plunged 38.5% year to date compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s decline of 2.5% due to tough competition from giants like Alphabet and Fox ( FOXA Quick Quote FOXA - Free Report) . You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. Alphabet's Google TV has improved its latest Chromecast model, adding free channels like Tubi, Plex and Haystack News directly to the Live tab. Fox Corporation has expanded its partnership with FreeWheel to enhance dynamic ad insertion and introduce new targeting technology, making FreeWheel the primary ad-serving partner for FOX. This will allow for dynamic ads in College Football and offer advertisers more premium live sports inventory while improving the viewer experience. Roku reaches households with nearly 120 million people every day. The Roku Exchange opens new doors for boosting advertising revenues. These features are expected to help the company fend off competition in the streaming space.
ROKU Launches New Advertising Solution to Aid Platform Revenues
