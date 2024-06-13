Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) to Expand Operations With New Vessels

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. ( LIND Quick Quote LIND - Free Report) , a global leader in adventure travel and pioneer of modern expedition cruising, announced a significant expansion in its core Galápagos market. The company is set to add two purpose-built Galápagos expedition vessels to its fleet, enhancing its capacity to deliver immersive, responsible exploration experiences. Sven-Olof Lindblad, founder and CEO of Lindblad Expeditions, emphasized the privilege and responsibility of operating in the Galápagos Islands. The new vessels will feature well-appointed accommodations and be staffed by experienced crew members who adhere to the company's high standards for responsible exploration. The first new vessel, formerly the Celebrity Xpedition, will accommodate 48 guests and boast two dining venues and 24 outward-facing cabins, including 13 balcony suites. The second vessel, previously known as the Celebrity Xploration, will offer a more intimate experience with a capacity for 16 guests in eight cabins, making it ideal for family vacations, affinity groups and private charters. Both vessels will undergo extensive multi-million-dollar revitalizations post-acquisition in January 2025, to reflect Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic’s spirit of adventure and comfort. Bookings to Drive Growth
Bookings for the new vessels will open later this month, with the vessels’ names to be revealed soon. This expansion aligns with Lindblad Expeditions' mission to provide transformative travel experiences that promote environmental stewardship and cultural exchange.
LIND’s addition of two new Galápagos vessels marks a significant step in the company's growth strategy. This expansion not only increases the company's capacity to offer extraordinary travel experiences but also reinforces its dedication to conservation and sustainable tourism.
Shares of the company have lost 27.8% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 3.3%. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Other Key Picks
Here are some other top-ranked stocks from the Zacks
Consumer Discretionary sector. Netflix, Inc. ( NFLX Quick Quote NFLX - Free Report) presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here NFLX has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.3%, on average. The stock has risen 47.5% in the past year. The consensus estimate for NFLX’s 2024 sales and EPS implies a rise of 14.8% and 52.2%, respectively, from the year-ago levels. Strategic Education, Inc. ( STRA Quick Quote STRA - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. STRA has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 36.2%, on average. The stock has risen 46% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STRA’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates an increase of 6.4% and 33.3%, respectively, from the year-ago levels. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. ( RCL Quick Quote RCL - Free Report) currently holds a Zacks Rank of 1. RCL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.3%, on average. The stock has surged 66.3% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2024 sales and EPS implies growth of 16.8% and 63.8%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.
Image: Bigstock
Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) to Expand Operations With New Vessels
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (LIND - Free Report) , a global leader in adventure travel and pioneer of modern expedition cruising, announced a significant expansion in its core Galápagos market. The company is set to add two purpose-built Galápagos expedition vessels to its fleet, enhancing its capacity to deliver immersive, responsible exploration experiences.
Sven-Olof Lindblad, founder and CEO of Lindblad Expeditions, emphasized the privilege and responsibility of operating in the Galápagos Islands. The new vessels will feature well-appointed accommodations and be staffed by experienced crew members who adhere to the company's high standards for responsible exploration.
The first new vessel, formerly the Celebrity Xpedition, will accommodate 48 guests and boast two dining venues and 24 outward-facing cabins, including 13 balcony suites. The second vessel, previously known as the Celebrity Xploration, will offer a more intimate experience with a capacity for 16 guests in eight cabins, making it ideal for family vacations, affinity groups and private charters. Both vessels will undergo extensive multi-million-dollar revitalizations post-acquisition in January 2025, to reflect Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic’s spirit of adventure and comfort.
Bookings to Drive Growth
Bookings for the new vessels will open later this month, with the vessels’ names to be revealed soon. This expansion aligns with Lindblad Expeditions' mission to provide transformative travel experiences that promote environmental stewardship and cultural exchange.
LIND’s addition of two new Galápagos vessels marks a significant step in the company's growth strategy. This expansion not only increases the company's capacity to offer extraordinary travel experiences but also reinforces its dedication to conservation and sustainable tourism.
Shares of the company have lost 27.8% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 3.3%. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Other Key Picks
Here are some other top-ranked stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector.
Netflix, Inc. (NFLX - Free Report) presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.
NFLX has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.3%, on average. The stock has risen 47.5% in the past year. The consensus estimate for NFLX’s 2024 sales and EPS implies a rise of 14.8% and 52.2%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.
Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. STRA has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 36.2%, on average.
The stock has risen 46% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STRA’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates an increase of 6.4% and 33.3%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL - Free Report) currently holds a Zacks Rank of 1. RCL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.3%, on average. The stock has surged 66.3% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2024 sales and EPS implies growth of 16.8% and 63.8%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.