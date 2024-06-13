Avidity (RNA) Up 33% on Rare Muscle Disease Study Results

Avidity Biosciences ( RNA Quick Quote RNA - Free Report) announced encouraging initial data from the phase I/II FORTITUDE study evaluating two doses of delpacibart braxlosiran (del-brax, or formerly AOC 1020) in facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), a rare genetic disease of the muscles.
Data from the study showed that treatment with 2mg/kg dose of del-brax achieved greater than 50% mean reductions in DUX4 regulated genes for 12 patients at the four-month timepoint. The early data also showed trends of improving muscle strength and function in patients treated with this dosage.
Though Aviditydid not reveal the details of patients who received a 4mg/kg dose of del-brax, it stated that all participants who received the drug achieved reductions greater than 20% in DUX4 regulated genes. Treatment with del-brax also exhibited a favorable safety and tolerability profile, with no serious adverse events and no discontinuations.
Based on the above results, management now plans to accelerate the initiation of registrational cohorts in the FORTITUDE study.
Shares of RNA were up 32.6% on Wednesday as investors cheered the results. The results show the potential of del-brax to address the underlying cause of FHSD, which is the abnormal expression of the DUX4 gene. Currently, there are no approved therapies for FHSD.
Year to date, Avidity Biosciences' shares have skyrocketed 323.9% against the industry's 5.1% fall.
The above data will also be presented at the Annual FSHD Society International Research Congress, which is being held this week on Jun 13-14 in Colorado.
Detailed data from the FORTITUDE study could be expected next year. Per a government website, the primary completion of this study is expected in September 2025.
FHSD is a rare muscle-weakening condition marked by the life-long, relentless loss of muscle function, significant pain, fatigue and progressive disability. If approved, del-brax could cater to patients “who are desperately waiting for a treatment.” The FDA previously granted orphan drug and fast-track designations to del-brax in FHSD indication.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( ARQT Quick Quote ARQT - Free Report) , Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( MRNS Quick Quote MRNS - Free Report) and Heron Therapeutics ( HRTX Quick Quote HRTX - Free Report)
