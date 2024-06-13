Suzano (SUZ) Buys 15% Stake in Lenzing to Boost Market Presence

Suzano S.A. ( SUZ Quick Quote SUZ - Free Report) announced that it acquired a 15% stake in Lenzing from its current majority stakeholder, B&C Group. This move will help Suzano gain proximity to new markets. The deal was set at 230 million euros ($249 million). Suzano and B&C will form a long-term syndicate to hold a 52.25% stake in the Vienna-based cellulosic fibers supplier company. B&C will hold the majority of the stake (37.25%) and remain the controlling member of the new syndicate. Under the deal, Suzano can acquire a further 15% stake in Lenzing from B&C until 2028. Lenzing is a global supplier of premium cellulosic fibers for the textile and non-woven industry. This deal will further strengthen Lenzing’s position as a global market leader for sustainable cellulosic fibers. SUZ aims to boost Lenzing’s position with its established technology, product range and technical knowledge. SUZ will gain from Lenzing’s deep-rooted understanding of pulp production and cost excellence. The partnership will help Suzano to strengthen its competitive position and global presence. The transaction marks the continuation of Suzano’s strategy to focus on investments, which will enlarge its addressable market in scalable and competitive business models. The investment also moves the company closer to end consumers . Suzano reported annual net revenues of more than $7.6 billion in 2023. In the first quarter of 2024, the company reported net sales of $1.9 billion, down from the $2.2 billion reported in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line fell 95.8% year over year to 3 cents in the first quarter. The downside was due to seasonal effects on sales in the sector, and the recovery trend of international pulp prices and stable production costs. Price Performance
SUZ currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Some other top-ranked stocks from the basic materials space are Ero Copper Corp. ( ERO Quick Quote ERO - Free Report) , Ecolab Inc. ( ECL Quick Quote ECL - Free Report) and ATI Inc. ( ATI Quick Quote ATI - Free Report) . ERO sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present, and ECL and ATI have a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
