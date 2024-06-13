Nokia (NOK) Advances RENATER's Data Center Capabilities

Nokia Corporation ( NOK Quick Quote NOK - Free Report) recently announced that RENATER, the National Research and Education Network in France, has opted to deploy the Nokia Data Center Fabric solution. The RENATER connects research and education centers across France’s mainland and overseas territories by deploying and managing national as well as regional network infrastructure. In this venture, Nokia has forged a partnership with IMS Networks, a prominent network and cybersecurity managed services provider. Robust data center capabilities are crucial in the domain of research and education institutions, as academic research generates a large volume of data. Supporting advanced AI native research technologies requires high-performance computing capabilities, which necessitate improved data center infrastructure. Nokia Data Center Solution offers cutting-edge technological advancements with enhanced data center capabilities, making it an ideal fit for the dynamic requirements of RENATER. Nokia Data Center Fabric allows institutions to rapidly scale their data center networks in accordance with evolving demand. Nokia’s offering includes the 7220 IXRs (Nokia 7220 Interconnect Router for data center fabrics), a high capacity, fixed configuration platform that supports 400GE, 100GE, 50GE, 40GE, 25GE, 10GE and 1GE port speeds for data centers. Its impressive versatility, scalability and operational simplicity make it well-suited for modern data center requirements. Integration of these advanced features will bolster the resilience of RENATER’s network infrastructure, increase data center capacity, and automate operations while containing costs. This will also support RENATER’s drive toward the burgeoning field of AI and facilitate the development of a more connected, secure and innovative digital infrastructure for research centers. Owing to the rapid surge of data volumes across industries, the market for data center solutions is projected to grow substantially in the upcoming years. Nokia is poised to benefit from this trend, owing to its robust data center solution suite. Nokia is well-positioned for the ongoing technology cycle, given the strength of its end-to-end portfolio. Its installed base of high-capacity AirScale products, which enables customers to upgrade to 5G quickly, is growing fast. The company currently has 319 commercial 5G deals with communications service providers globally. It has 110 live 5G networks, both public and private. The 5G portfolio is increasingly gaining traction among enterprise customers. The stock has declined 8.2% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 45.9%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Nokia currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
NVIDIA Corporation ( NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.43%, on average. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 11.48%. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms. Arista Networks, Inc. ( ANET Quick Quote ANET - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15.68% and delivered an earnings surprise of 15.39%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. It holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed datacenter segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200 and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation ( SIMO Quick Quote SIMO - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.72%. It is a leading developer of microcontroller ICs for NAND flash storage devices. The semiconductor company also designs, develops and markets high-performance, low-power semiconductor solutions for original equipment manufacturers and other customers.
Image: Bigstock
Nokia (NOK) Advances RENATER's Data Center Capabilities
Nokia Corporation (NOK - Free Report) recently announced that RENATER, the National Research and Education Network in France, has opted to deploy the Nokia Data Center Fabric solution. The RENATER connects research and education centers across France’s mainland and overseas territories by deploying and managing national as well as regional network infrastructure. In this venture, Nokia has forged a partnership with IMS Networks, a prominent network and cybersecurity managed services provider.
Robust data center capabilities are crucial in the domain of research and education institutions, as academic research generates a large volume of data. Supporting advanced AI native research technologies requires high-performance computing capabilities, which necessitate improved data center infrastructure.
Nokia Data Center Solution offers cutting-edge technological advancements with enhanced data center capabilities, making it an ideal fit for the dynamic requirements of RENATER. Nokia Data Center Fabric allows institutions to rapidly scale their data center networks in accordance with evolving demand. Nokia’s offering includes the 7220 IXRs (Nokia 7220 Interconnect Router for data center fabrics), a high capacity, fixed configuration platform that supports 400GE, 100GE, 50GE, 40GE, 25GE, 10GE and 1GE port speeds for data centers. Its impressive versatility, scalability and operational simplicity make it well-suited for modern data center requirements.
Integration of these advanced features will bolster the resilience of RENATER’s network infrastructure, increase data center capacity, and automate operations while containing costs. This will also support RENATER’s drive toward the burgeoning field of AI and facilitate the development of a more connected, secure and innovative digital infrastructure for research centers.
Owing to the rapid surge of data volumes across industries, the market for data center solutions is projected to grow substantially in the upcoming years. Nokia is poised to benefit from this trend, owing to its robust data center solution suite.
Nokia is well-positioned for the ongoing technology cycle, given the strength of its end-to-end portfolio. Its installed base of high-capacity AirScale products, which enables customers to upgrade to 5G quickly, is growing fast. The company currently has 319 commercial 5G deals with communications service providers globally. It has 110 live 5G networks, both public and private. The 5G portfolio is increasingly gaining traction among enterprise customers.
The stock has declined 8.2% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 45.9%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Nokia currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.43%, on average. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 11.48%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.
Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15.68% and delivered an earnings surprise of 15.39%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.
It holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed datacenter segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200 and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.72%.
It is a leading developer of microcontroller ICs for NAND flash storage devices. The semiconductor company also designs, develops and markets high-performance, low-power semiconductor solutions for original equipment manufacturers and other customers.