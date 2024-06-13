Enbridge (ENB) Announces Plans to Expand Westcoast Pipeline

Enbridge Inc. ( ENB Quick Quote ENB - Free Report) has unveiled plans for an expansion of the Westcoast Pipeline in British Columbia to address the rising natural gas demand in the province and the U.S. Pacific Northwest.
The Sunrise Expansion Program suggests extending the southern segment of the pipeline, referred to as Transmission-South.
The expansion project will add a 137-kilometer looping pipeline with a 42-inch diameter, significantly boosting the natural gas transportation capacity by 300 million cubic feet per day. The development is intended to ensure a steady supply of natural gas for various uses, including heating homes and businesses, powering hospitals and schools, and generating electricity.
The Westcoast Pipeline, operational for 70 years, has a history dating back to the 1950s when the initial 30-inch diameter pipeline was installed, followed by a 36-inch diameter pipeline in the 1970s. The system is regulated by the Canada Energy Regulator (“CER”) as it is an interprovincial pipeline.
Enbridge submitted its application for the Sunrise Expansion Program to the CER on May 30, 2024. The company anticipates starting construction in 2026, with a projected completion date by the end of 2028.
Westcoast Energy Inc., an Enbridge subsidiary, owns and operates the extensive Westcoast/BC Pipeline system, which spans more than 2,900 kilometers from Fort Nelson and Gordondale near the Alberta border to the Canada-U.S. border and Huntington/Sumas.
To minimize the project's impacts on local communities, Enbridge will implement a socio-economic management plan, recognizing the presence of indigenous groups in the area. The project will include temporary lodging and parking facilities, requiring approximately 10 acres of land to accommodate up to 120 workers during construction.
Furthermore, the company is committed to prioritizing workplace health and safety training, human rights protection, and human trafficking prevention awareness throughout the project.
The Sunrise Expansion Program reflects Enbridge’s commitment to meeting the growing energy needs, while addressing socio-economic and environmental considerations in the regions it serves.
