Workday (WDAY) Expedites Digitalization at Clemson University
Workday, Inc. (WDAY - Free Report) recently announced that Clemson University has opted to deploy its comprehensive solution suite to accelerate digital transformation across university operations. The solution suite includes Workday Financial Management, Human Capital Management and Workday Strategic Sourcing solutions.
Workday Financial Management is a powerful tool that documents every transaction continuously. It enables enterprises to proactively manage risks and monitor compliance. Integrated machine learning capability effectively detects anomalies and offers recommendations to optimize processes.
The HCM solution with AI and machine learning at its core efficiently aligns talent with opportunities, mitigating skill gaps within the enterprise. Its augmented analytics retrieve insights from a large pool of data, empowering management to make informed decisions. Workday Strategic Sourcing streamlines the entire source-to-contract process, optimizing purchasing, facilitating pricing negotiations through real-time data analysis and monitoring supplier performance.
Clemson University serves more than 28,700 undergrad and postgrad students. With its decades-old enterprise resource planning system, the institution is struggling to manage a diverse group of stakeholders, including faculty, staff and student workers. Each group has different requirements and workflows. To deliver a consistent and enhanced service experience, the campus needs to improve operational efficiency. It requires efficient decision-making capabilities through comprehensive data integration and greater visibility across departments.
Workday’s solution suite is well-suited to address these problems. It consolidates financial, HR, and operational data within a unified system, fostering collaboration and driving strategic initiatives, leading to an improvement in overall institutional performance. The advanced features of Workday solutions will bolster the self-servicing capabilities of faculty, staff, students and other workers. This will eliminate inefficiencies and lead to better management of finance and HR processes, including payroll, expenses, reporting, time tracking and more.
More than 400 institutions worldwide have deployed Workday products to streamline their operations. The recent venture with Clemson University accentuates the company’s growing credibility in the education sector and strengthens its prospects in the industry.
Workday’s diversified product portfolio continues to yield a steady flow of customers. Its high customer satisfaction rate bodes well for its long-term business model. Moreover, it is gaining traction in the international market.
Workday is expanding its portfolio beyond core HCM solutions into the financial domain and is customizing them for diverse industries and verticals, such as education, the public and financial services, among others. This has helped it witness strong renewals and expand its customer base as enterprises aim to consolidate spend and improve efficiency levels. This augurs well for the long-term growth of the company.
The stock has lost 2.9% in the past year against the industry's growth of 34.4%.
Workday carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.
