Robert Half (RHI) Subsidiary Unveils Generative AI Tools
Robert Half Inc.’s (RHI - Free Report) wholly-owned subsidiary Protiviti yesterday unwrapped a custom-built firmwide internal generative AI-based application, ProtivitiGPT.
The application utilizes Protiviti's AI expertise, allowing the company to advise clients on this rapidly evolving technology and enhance efficiency.
Commenting on the move, Christine Livingston, Protiviti global leader, Artificial Intelligence, said, “We have seen the advent of generative AI at broad scale increasing client interest in AI-based solutions at unprecedented pace, with AI-based solutions being adopted by Protiviti clients at four times the pace of 2023." "As clients seek to engage AI for innovative and transformative applications, we're recommending a holistic approach to deploying and managing AI that balances the opportunity and risk of AI," she added.
Protiviti offers a wide gamut of consulting and managed solutions to clients in technology, finance, operations, digital, marketing, legal, data, analytics, HR, governance, risk and internal audit. It has attained Microsoft Azure's Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learnings (ML) specialization, showcasing expertise in AI and ML within the Azure environment. This recognition signifies meeting stringent requirements validated by a third-party audit.
Protiviti excels in enabling AI adoption and implementing Azure-based solutions. With a focus on technology consulting, cloud computing, and digital transformation, the company is positioned strongly in the market. We anticipate Protiviti revenues to grow 4.2%, 1.2% and 6.3% in 2024, 2025 and 2026, respectively. Also, we expect double digits operating margins of 50.6%, 37.1% and 35.5%, respectively, in 2024, 2025 and 2026.
RHI shares have declined 27.6% year to date compared with the 16.2% decline of the industry it belongs to and the 7.6% growth of the Zacks S&P composite.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
Robert Half currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH - Free Report) and SPX Technologies, Inc. (SPXC - Free Report) .
Booz Allen Hamilton has a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.
BAH has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 14%. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.5%, on average.
SPX Technologies, Inc. currently flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 18%.SPXC delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.9%, on average.