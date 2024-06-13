Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) to Broaden Knee Surgery Line With New Alliance

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. ( ZBH Quick Quote ZBH - Free Report) entered into a limited distribution agreement with Think Surgical Inc. to expand its knee surgery product business. Per the terms of the agreement, Zimmer Biomet will offer Think Surgical’s wireless, handheld TMINI - Miniature Robotic System for total knee arthroplasty.
The agreement is expected to lead to an exclusive offering of customized TMINI robotic solutions, integrating Zimmer Biomet’s technology.
As ZBH’s core focus remains on advancing technologies for total knee replacement, this collaboration should help strengthen Zimmer Biomet's position in this market.
More in the News
TMINI will complement Zimmer Biomet’s flagship product ROSA Robotics portfolio. With this, Zimmer Biomet will become the first MedTech company to offer two complementary robotic solutions for knee replacement surgeries.
Zimmer Biomet plans to introduce TMINI systems in selected markets of the United States in the second half of 2024.
About TMINI
TMINI miniature robotic system is designed to enable accurate implant placement and accelerate the uptake of orthopedic robotics. It is easy to use and replaces many of the other currently used instruments for total knee replacement. TMINI system is enabled by Implant Data Hub (ID-HUB). It is perfect for ambulatory surgery centers and other outpatient settings.
Industry Prospects
As per Market
Reports World, the global Knee Surgical Robot market was valued at $238.4 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach $769.3 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 16.4% during the time frame. The primary factors behind this potential growth are rising personal expenditure, increasing global urbanization and the widespread adoption of advanced technologies. The adoption rate of surgical robots in hospitals is also rising due to their advantageous feature of minimally invasive surgery. Other Recent Developments
Earlier this year, Zimmer Biomet expanded its ROSA Robotic portfolio by introducing ROSA Shoulder, the world's first robotic surgery system for shoulder replacement.
In April 2024, the company marked its achievement by successfully completing the world’s first robotic-assisted shoulder replacement surgery using the ROSA Shoulder system.
In February 2024, ROSA Shoulder received 510(k) clearance.
Price Performance
Over the past year, shares of ZBH lost 24.4% against the
industry’s 0.8% growth. Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Zimmer Biomet currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are
Hims & Hers Health ( HIMS Quick Quote HIMS - Free Report) , Medpace ( MEDP Quick Quote MEDP - Free Report) and ResMed ( RMD Quick Quote RMD - Free Report) . While Hims & Hers Health and Medpace currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, ResMed carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Hims & Hers Heath stock has surged 143.8% in the past year. Estimates for the company’s earnings have remained constant at 18 cents per share for 2024 and increased 3.1% to 33 cents for 2025 in the past 30 days.
HIMS’ earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, delivering an average surprise of 79.2%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of a staggering 150%.
Estimates for Medpace’s 2024 earnings per share (EPS) have moved up to $11.29 from $11.23 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 81.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s 4.2% growth.
MEDP’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 12.8%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 30.6%.
Estimates for ResMed’s fiscal 2024 EPS have moved from $7.46 to $7.70 in the past 60 days. Shares of the company have risen 22.6% year to date compared with the industry’s growth of 4.0%.
RMD’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same in one, the average surprise being 2.8%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 10.9%.
