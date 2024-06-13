We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
IQVIA (IQV) Announces Launch of Trial Technology Platform
IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV - Free Report) yesterday unveiled a clinical trial technology platform, One Home for Sites. The platform streamlines the process of management of trials by acting as a single sign-on and a single dashboard for various systems and tasks.
By integrating various clinical applications into a single platform, One Home for Sites allows pharmaceutical companies and their software vendors to streamline clinical application management. This consolidation tackles the issue of technology overload, where staff frequently handle multiple usernames and passwords across different applications. As a result, it enhances patient care and improves the ability to manage multiple trials simultaneously by reducing administrative burdens.
Furthermore, IQVIA maintains active collaborations with various clinical technology vendors and pharmaceutical companies. These partnerships are essential for enhancing site capacity and accelerating the delivery of new medical treatments to patients.
Commenting on the move, Bernd Haas, senior vice president, IQVIA Digital Products and Solutions, stated, “IQVIA One Home for Sites is the only product with a vision and scope broad enough to reverse the negative effects of technology proliferation that is plaguing sites today.”
The move is a testament to the fact that a set of robust capabilities places IQVIA strongly in the life sciences space and positions it to make the most of the market opportunities. The company has a strong healthcare-specific global IT infrastructure, analytics-driven clinical development capabilities, a robust real-world solutions ecosystem and a growing set of proprietary clinical and commercial applications that allows it to grow and retain relationships with healthcare stakeholders.
IQVIA’s combined offerings of research and development and commercial services have been helping it to develop trusted relationships, resulting in a diversified base of more than 10,000 clients in over 100 countries.
IQVIA shares have declined 6% year to date against the 7% rally of the industry it belongs to and the 7.6% growth of the Zacks S&P composite.
IQVIA Holdings Inc. Price
IQVIA Holdings Inc. price | IQVIA Holdings Inc. Quote
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
IQVIA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
A couple of better-ranked stocks are Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH - Free Report) and SPX Technologies (SPXC - Free Report) .
Booz Allen Hamilton has a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.
BAH has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 14%. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.5%, on average.
SPX Technologies, Inc. currently flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 18%. SPXC delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.9%, on average.