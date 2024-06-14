We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP - Free Report) ending at $65.26, denoting a +0.66% adjustment from its last day's close. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.23% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.34%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 13.82% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 2.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.96% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of CRISPR Therapeutics AG will be of great interest to investors. On that day, CRISPR Therapeutics AG is projected to report earnings of -$1.37 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 39.8%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.39 million, down 88.02% from the prior-year quarter.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$5.51 per share and revenue of $89.43 million, indicating changes of -184.02% and -75.91%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for CRISPR Therapeutics AG. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.22% higher. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.