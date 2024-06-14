Aptiv PLC (APTV) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Aptiv PLC (
APTV Quick Quote APTV - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $74.51, indicating a -1.01% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.34%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 7.9% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 0.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.96% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Aptiv PLC in its upcoming release. On that day, Aptiv PLC is projected to report earnings of $1.40 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $5.35 billion, indicating a 2.9% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.01 per share and revenue of $21.1 billion. These totals would mark changes of +23.66% and +5.23%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Aptiv PLC. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.21% higher. Aptiv PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Aptiv PLC is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.52. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.25, so one might conclude that Aptiv PLC is trading at a discount comparatively.
Investors should also note that APTV has a PEG ratio of 0.6 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Technology Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.56 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, finds itself in the top 25% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
Aptiv PLC (APTV) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
Aptiv PLC (APTV - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $74.51, indicating a -1.01% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.34%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 7.9% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 0.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.96% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Aptiv PLC in its upcoming release. On that day, Aptiv PLC is projected to report earnings of $1.40 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $5.35 billion, indicating a 2.9% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.01 per share and revenue of $21.1 billion. These totals would mark changes of +23.66% and +5.23%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Aptiv PLC. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.21% higher. Aptiv PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Aptiv PLC is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.52. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.25, so one might conclude that Aptiv PLC is trading at a discount comparatively.
Investors should also note that APTV has a PEG ratio of 0.6 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Technology Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.56 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, finds itself in the top 25% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.