We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know
In the latest trading session, Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR - Free Report) closed at $9.13, marking a +0.66% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.17%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.34%.
Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 2.89% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 0.44%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.96%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Invesco Mortgage Capital in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.75, marking a 48.28% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $9.27 million, reflecting a 25.3% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.58 per share and a revenue of $41.23 million, demonstrating changes of -33.08% and -17.04%, respectively, from the preceding year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 15.37% downward. At present, Invesco Mortgage Capital boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Invesco Mortgage Capital is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.53. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 7.7 of its industry.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 219, this industry ranks in the bottom 14% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.