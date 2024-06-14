We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Amkor Technology (AMKR) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
Amkor Technology (AMKR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $35.08, moving -1.52% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.34%.
Heading into today, shares of the chip packaging and test services provider had gained 5.45% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.96% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Amkor Technology in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Amkor Technology to post earnings of $0.23 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 11.54%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.45 billion, indicating a 0.35% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.78 per share and revenue of $6.56 billion, which would represent changes of +21.92% and +0.92%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Amkor Technology. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, Amkor Technology possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Investors should also note Amkor Technology's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.97. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 41.83 of its industry.
The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, finds itself in the bottom 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.