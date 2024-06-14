Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

In the latest market close, Norwegian Cruise Line (
NCLH) reached $17.90, with a -0.56% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.34%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the cruise operator had gained 14.5% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.96% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Norwegian Cruise Line in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Norwegian Cruise Line is projected to report earnings of $0.34 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 13.33%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.37 billion, indicating a 7.44% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
NCLH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.42 per share and revenue of $9.35 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +102.86% and +9.33%, respectively.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 7.93% upward. Norwegian Cruise Line is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Norwegian Cruise Line is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.71. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.53.
It's also important to note that NCLH currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.25. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Leisure and Recreation Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.42 at yesterday's closing price.
The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow NCLH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.
Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
