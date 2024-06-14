We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $40.33, moving -1.25% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.23% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.34%.
Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 4.69% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 2.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.96%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in its upcoming earnings disclosure.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. As of now, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at valuation, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.05. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 30.42 of its industry.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, finds itself in the top 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow DBD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.