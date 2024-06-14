Adobe Systems (
Shares of Adobe have returned -5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Adobe (ADBE) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Adobe Systems (ADBE - Free Report) reported $5.31 billion in revenue for the quarter ended May 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.2%. EPS of $4.48 for the same period compares to $3.91 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.54% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.28 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.39, the EPS surprise was +2.05%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Adobe performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Adobe here>>>
- Business Unit - Digital Media - Creative ARR (Annualized Recurring): $13.11 billion compared to the $13.09 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
- Business Unit - Digital Media - Total Digital Media ARR (Annual): $16.25 billion compared to the $16.20 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
- Business Unit - Digital Media - Document Services ARR (Annual): $3.15 billion versus $3.12 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
- Revenue- Digital Media: $3.91 billion compared to the $3.89 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.3% year over year.
- Revenue- Publishing and Advertising: $74 million versus $72.90 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.8% change.
- Revenue- Digital Experience: $1.33 billion versus $1.32 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.6% change.
- Revenue- Digital Media- Creative Cloud: $3.13 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.11 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.6%.
- Revenue- Digital Media- Document Cloud: $782 million versus $773.53 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.7% change.
- Revenue- Services and other: $145 million compared to the $166.54 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.2% year over year.
- Revenue- Products: $104 million compared to the $133.44 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -20% year over year.
- Digital Experience Subscription Revenue: $1.20 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.17 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.5%.
- Net Revenue- Subscription: $5.06 billion compared to the $4.98 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12% year over year.
Shares of Adobe have returned -5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.