KLA (KLAC) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

KLAC Quick Quote KLAC - Free Report) closed at $830.03 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.27% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.34%.
Coming into today, shares of the maker of equipment for manufacturing semiconductors had gained 8.96% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 2.01%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.96%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of KLA in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $6.08, reflecting a 12.59% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.5 billion, indicating a 6.34% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $23.30 per share and revenue of $9.75 billion. These totals would mark changes of -8.16% and -7.13%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for KLA should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. KLA presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note KLA's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 35.53. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.6, so one might conclude that KLA is trading at a premium comparatively.
Also, we should mention that KLAC has a PEG ratio of 3.96. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. KLAC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.73 as of yesterday's close.
The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 175, this industry ranks in the bottom 31% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.
KLA (KLAC) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
