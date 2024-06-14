We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Hasbro (HAS) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
Hasbro (HAS - Free Report) closed at $58.02 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.5% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.23% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.17%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.34%.
Shares of the toy maker have depreciated by 3.64% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.96%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Hasbro in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.74, up 51.02% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $938.32 million, down 22.45% from the year-ago period.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.66 per share and a revenue of $4.14 billion, indicating changes of +45.82% and -17.18%, respectively, from the former year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hasbro should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% higher. At present, Hasbro boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at valuation, Hasbro is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.95. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.96 of its industry.
It is also worth noting that HAS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.93. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Toys - Games - Hobbies industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.37.
The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
