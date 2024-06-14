We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Hercules Capital (HTGC) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
Hercules Capital (HTGC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $19.60, moving -1.31% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.17%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.34%.
Heading into today, shares of the specialty finance company had gained 4.03% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 0.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.96% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Hercules Capital in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.51, signifying a 3.77% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $124.99 million, indicating a 7.53% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.06 per share and a revenue of $503.7 million, demonstrating changes of -0.96% and +9.34%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hercules Capital. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% higher within the past month. As of now, Hercules Capital holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Hercules Capital is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.64. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.3.
The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.