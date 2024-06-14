We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, RH (RH) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended April 2024, RH (RH - Free Report) reported revenue of $726.96 million, down 1.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.40, compared to $2.21 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.32% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $724.67 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.08, the EPS surprise was -400.00%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how RH performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for RH here>>>
- Number of locations - RH - Total Galleries: 71 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 70.
- Number of locations - RH - Modern Gallery: 1 compared to the 1 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Number of locations - Waterworks Showrooms: 14 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 14.
- Total leased selling square footage - End of period: 1,432 Ksq ft compared to the 1,434.45 Ksq ft average estimate based on two analysts.
- Number of locations - RH - Design Galleries: 33 compared to the 31 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Number of locations - RH - Baby & Child and Teen Galleries: 3 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.
- Stores Count - End of period: 85 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 85.
- Number of locations - RH - Legacy Galleries: 34 versus 36 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Number of locations - Outlets: 41 compared to the 42 average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of RH have returned -3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.