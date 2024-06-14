Back to top

Compared to Estimates, RH (RH) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended April 2024, RH (RH - Free Report) reported revenue of $726.96 million, down 1.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.40, compared to $2.21 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.32% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $724.67 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.08, the EPS surprise was -400.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how RH performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Number of locations - RH - Total Galleries: 71 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 70.
  • Number of locations - RH - Modern Gallery: 1 compared to the 1 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Number of locations - Waterworks Showrooms: 14 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 14.
  • Total leased selling square footage - End of period: 1,432 Ksq ft compared to the 1,434.45 Ksq ft average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Number of locations - RH - Design Galleries: 33 compared to the 31 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Number of locations - RH - Baby & Child and Teen Galleries: 3 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.
  • Stores Count - End of period: 85 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 85.
  • Number of locations - RH - Legacy Galleries: 34 versus 36 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Number of locations - Outlets: 41 compared to the 42 average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of RH have returned -3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

