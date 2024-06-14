Huntsman (HUN) Unveils New Innovation Center in Belgium

Huntsman Corporation ( HUN Quick Quote HUN - Free Report) has inaugurated a new innovation center in Tienen, Belgium, bolstering its research and development (R&D) capabilities and demonstrating its commitment to its local customers. The new 11,000-square-meter facility includes a world-scale analytical laboratory, two machine halls and fully equipped and automated product testing areas. Together, these assets strengthen Huntsman's ability to complete the whole product innovation path, from the development of original ideas at lab scale to the production of novel systems and samples ready for customer testing. The inauguration event, which was attended by more than 100 customers, suppliers, the mayor of Tienen and business partners, featured presentations from Huntsman's Chairman and CEO Peter Huntsman and Tony Hankins, president of Huntsman's Polyurethanes business. It also featured a tour of the facility and live R&D demonstrations. Huntsman has a rich legacy of innovation in Belgium. This center displays its ongoing dedication to researching new ideas and transforming visionary notions into practical solutions that can have a positive impact on the world. The Tienen site, which is outfitted with cutting-edge equipment and staffed by some of the world's greatest scientists, is a hub for innovation where the company can discover new and significant ways for its chemistries to address tomorrow's sustainability concerns. Shares of Huntsman have lost 5.4% over the past year compared with a 3.5% decline of its industry. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
In the first quarter of 2024, Huntsman’s results improved sequentially, largely owing to higher sales volume and better margins. It expects these trends to continue into a seasonally stronger second quarter. While overall demand for its products and margins in the Polyurethanes segment are still below historical averages, the company remains optimistic that both will improve as key markets recover in the coming quarters. Huntsman is concentrating on controlling costs to boost returns and cash flow, which will provide the flexibility to invest in long-term growth and return cash to shareholders.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Huntsman currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
ATI Inc. ( ATI Quick Quote ATI - Free Report) , Carpenter Technology Corporation ( CRS Quick Quote CRS - Free Report) and Ecolab Inc. ( ECL Quick Quote ECL - Free Report) . ATI beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 8.3%. The company's shares have soared 44% in the past year. Carpenter Technology beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 15.1%. The company's shares have soared 102.9% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ecolab's current-year earnings is pegged at $6.59 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 26.5%. ECL beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 1.3%. The company's shares have rallied roughly 34.3% in the past year.
