Ericsson (ERIC) to Modernize 2degrees' Microwave Network
Ericsson (ERIC - Free Report) has announced a significant project to upgrade 2degrees' existing microwave network infrastructure with cutting-edge Ericsson MINI-LINK products. The initiative is part of 2degrees’ broader network modernization program aimed at enhancing its network capabilities to deliver world-class services to its customers.
The project has already witnessed the successful completion of the first four microwave links for this New Zealand-based telecommunications provider, with several more in the pipeline. Ericsson will systematically replace and expand 2degrees’ current microwave technology with its MINI-LINK 6000 solution, ensuring a robust and efficient mobile transport network.
Microwave technology is crucial for building timely and cost-effective mobile coverage and capacity. It offers speeds and latency comparable to fiber, making it an ideal choice for modern telecommunications networks. Ericsson’s MINI-LINK portfolio, known for its cost efficiency, includes a range of solutions from short haul to long haul, covering the complete microwave spectrum from 5GHz to 80GHz. This provides 2degrees with unparalleled flexibility and scalability for various deployment scenarios.
The project builds on the existing partnership between Ericsson and 2degrees, which includes the modernization of the latter’s Radio Access Network using Ericsson Radio System products.
According to industry sources, this project positions 2degrees to deliver an industry-leading network in New Zealand. The ongoing network refresh and modernization efforts will ensure high-quality connectivity and market-leading innovations for its customers. The expected positive impact on the network and customers is a testament to 2degrees' commitment to excellence.
From Ericsson’s perspective, the collaboration underscores its strong presence and expertise in the New Zealand telecommunications market. By deploying its market-leading microwave technology, Ericsson will further solidify its role in transforming the telecommunications landscape in the island country in the southwestern Pacific Ocean, strengthening its market position and fostering long-term growth in the region.
The stock has gained 11% over the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 46.2%.
