TELUS International (TIXT) Rebrands to TELUS Digital Experience

TELUS International ( TIXT Quick Quote TIXT - Free Report) is revamping its brand to TELUS Digital Experience to reflect its evolving AI-focused business strategy. The rebranding is estimated to be concluded in the third quarter of 2024. The initiative is in alignment with TIXT’s efforts at technological advancement and innovation and focus on establishing the brand as the premium choice for AI-infused digital customer experience (CX). The rebranding to TELUS Digital Experience will continue to boost the TELUS brand and enhance its global visibility. This will aid in underscoring the organization’s efforts to position itself as one of the leading end-to-end digital transformation partners. TELUS Digital Experience is an initiative to showcase the company’s expertise in AI and GenAI solutions. These solutions encompass the creation of intellectual property and the development of proprietary software, tools and platforms for the digital continuum, stated the TIXT. TIXT’s unique AI offerings include the GenAI Jumpstart accelerator, which can build a virtual assistant prototype in eight weeks, per the company Fuel iX is an enterprise-grade AI engine that speeds up the process of putting generative AI applications into the production stage by leveraging scalable solutions for development, deployment, testing and management. Fuel iX’s AI training data platform features Fine-Tune Studio and Experts Engine solutions. These features effectively streamline multimodal, multi-language workflow structure, in addition to designing, collecting, boosting, training and translating datasets for critical AI use cases. Furthermore, the rebranding initiative emphasizes TIXT’s expansion efforts for its highly-curated technology partner ecosystem to bolster its “agile vendor-agnostic approach” that aligns with relevant client needs. The company will retain its legal name and trading symbol “TIXT” in the rebranding process. Vancouver, British Columbia-based TELUS Digital Experience is a global provider of integrated solutions and capabilities spanning digital strategy, innovation, consulting and design, digital transformation and IT lifecycle solutions, data annotation and intelligent automation, and omnichannel CX solutions. In May 2024, the company teamed up with eGain Corporation to pitch the eGain Knowledge Hub as an integrated solution within TIXT’s Contact Center as a Service offering as well as an individual customer self-serve option.
In the last reported quarter, TIXT posted revenues of $657 million, down 4% year over year due to reduced sales volume in eCommerce, FinTech and Travel and Hospitality business segments, coupled with an unfavorable macroeconomic backdrop. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.02%.
It currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock has lost 62.3% in the past year against the sub-industry’s growth of 40.3%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Stocks to Consider Arista Networks, Inc. ( ANET Quick Quote ANET - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven and data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15.7% and delivered an earnings surprise of 15.4%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.
Motorola Solutions, Inc. ( MSI Quick Quote MSI - Free Report) , carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, delivered an earnings surprise of 7.5%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 9.5%. Motorola provides services and solutions to government segments and public safety programs, along with large enterprises and wireless infrastructure service providers. It develops and services both analog and digital two-way radio, voice and data communications products and systems for private networks, wireless broadband systems and end-to-end enterprise mobility solutions to a wide range of enterprise markets. NVIDIA Corporation ( NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, is another key pick in the broader industry. It is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit, or GPU. Over the years, NVDA’s focus has evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that now support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.
Image: Bigstock
TELUS International (TIXT) Rebrands to TELUS Digital Experience
TELUS International (TIXT - Free Report) is revamping its brand to TELUS Digital Experience to reflect its evolving AI-focused business strategy. The rebranding is estimated to be concluded in the third quarter of 2024.
The initiative is in alignment with TIXT’s efforts at technological advancement and innovation and focus on establishing the brand as the premium choice for AI-infused digital customer experience (CX).
The rebranding to TELUS Digital Experience will continue to boost the TELUS brand and enhance its global visibility. This will aid in underscoring the organization’s efforts to position itself as one of the leading end-to-end digital transformation partners.
TELUS Digital Experience is an initiative to showcase the company’s expertise in AI and GenAI solutions. These solutions encompass the creation of intellectual property and the development of proprietary software, tools and platforms for the digital continuum, stated the TIXT.
TIXT’s unique AI offerings include the GenAI Jumpstart accelerator, which can build a virtual assistant prototype in eight weeks, per the company
Fuel iX is an enterprise-grade AI engine that speeds up the process of putting generative AI applications into the production stage by leveraging scalable solutions for development, deployment, testing and management.
Fuel iX’s AI training data platform features Fine-Tune Studio and Experts Engine solutions. These features effectively streamline multimodal, multi-language workflow structure, in addition to designing, collecting, boosting, training and translating datasets for critical AI use cases.
Furthermore, the rebranding initiative emphasizes TIXT’s expansion efforts for its highly-curated technology partner ecosystem to bolster its “agile vendor-agnostic approach” that aligns with relevant client needs.
The company will retain its legal name and trading symbol “TIXT” in the rebranding process.
Vancouver, British Columbia-based TELUS Digital Experience is a global provider of integrated solutions and capabilities spanning digital strategy, innovation, consulting and design, digital transformation and IT lifecycle solutions, data annotation and intelligent automation, and omnichannel CX solutions.
In May 2024, the company teamed up with eGain Corporation to pitch the eGain Knowledge Hub as an integrated solution within TIXT’s Contact Center as a Service offering as well as an individual customer self-serve option.
In the last reported quarter, TIXT posted revenues of $657 million, down 4% year over year due to reduced sales volume in eCommerce, FinTech and Travel and Hospitality business segments, coupled with an unfavorable macroeconomic backdrop. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.02%.
It currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock has lost 62.3% in the past year against the sub-industry’s growth of 40.3%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Stocks to Consider
Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven and data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15.7% and delivered an earnings surprise of 15.4%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.
Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI - Free Report) , carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, delivered an earnings surprise of 7.5%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 9.5%.
Motorola provides services and solutions to government segments and public safety programs, along with large enterprises and wireless infrastructure service providers. It develops and services both analog and digital two-way radio, voice and data communications products and systems for private networks, wireless broadband systems and end-to-end enterprise mobility solutions to a wide range of enterprise markets.
NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, is another key pick in the broader industry. It is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit, or GPU. Over the years, NVDA’s focus has evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that now support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.