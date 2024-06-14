Thermo Fisher's (TMO) New Launch Supports Full Lab Automation

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( TMO Quick Quote TMO - Free Report) recently introduced the Thermo Scientific Heracell VIOS 250i AxD CO 2 Incubators to support the future implementation of workflow automation in cell therapy production. These first-of-their-kind CO 2incubators are designed for integration into automated and modular laboratories.
The latest development from Thermo Fisher represents the most advanced incubators in the VIOS portfolio. The company’s VIOS family of incubators is known for optimal cell growth conditions and minimal contamination risks.
More on the Novel CO 2 Incubator
Featuring the innovative patent-pending automated door control, the Heracell VIOS AxD CO
2 Incubator opens automatically when integrated into a centralized lab automation platform. This enables vessel loading and unloading through robotic control and supports continuous cell therapy production processes.
The incubators support the emerging automated cell therapy production processes on a large scale due to their top-tier cell culturing conditions that help ensure critical quality attributes of cells. This culminates in an advancement that helps improve human health by supporting the cell manufacturing process within cell and gene therapies.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The Heracell VIOS 250i AxD CO
2 Incubators feature an in-chamber HEPA filtration, which captures all particles regardless of size, protecting cultures from airborne contaminants that can enter any incubator when the door is opened. Additionally, the Thermo Scientific THRIVE active airflow ensures homogeneous culturing conditions throughout the incubator chamber.
It is also equipped with the Thermo Scientific Steri-Run Cycle, which is independently proven to reach a 12-log sterility assurance level, eliminating more than one million biological indicators for both dry heat sterilization and autoclave sterilization in half the lethal time used in production models.
Relevance of the Incubator in Automated Cell Therapy Production
Emerging cell therapy manufacturers, biotech and pharmaceutical companies focused on bringing advanced therapies to market want to automate production of cultured cells without compromising quality. The new innovative design of the Heracell VIOS Incubator modernizes cell therapy production without compromising on contamination control features.
According to a Thermo Fisher representative, human handling and complex processes limit the broad availability of cutting-edge cell therapies to treat cancer, autoimmunity and orphan diseases. Automation can potentially play a vital role in producing therapies in a more economical and safer fashion.
However, very few automation solutions available in the market allow for multiple large sample vessels in various laboratory workflows. In this regard, the introduction of the new Heracell VIOS 250i AxD CO
2 Incubator brings the company’s customers closer to a fully automated lab. Industry Prospects
As per a
Data Bridge Market Research report, the global CO 2 incubator market was valued at $196.51 million in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.10% up to 2030.
CO
2 incubators are being used extensively in cancer research, stem cell research, tissue engineering, embryonic cell research, mammalian cell growth and neuroscience. The subsequent adoption of incubators owing to advancements in design and temperature stability is therefore likely to augment the market value in the next few years. Recent Developments
Last week, Thermo Fisher introduced a new solution that combines speed and sensitivity to advance precision medicine. The Thermo Scientific Stellar mass spectrometer powers translational research, the conversion of basic science discoveries into clinical applications with the ultimate goal of improving human health, as it streamlines the verification of proteins and metabolites of clinical interest.
Furthermore, the company opened a new clinical and commercial ultra-cold facility in the European Union to help accelerate the development of advanced therapies. The new current good manufacturing practice facility in Bleiswijk, the Netherlands, provides pharma and biopharma customers with tailored, end-to-end support throughout the clinical supply chain for high-value therapies, including cell and gene therapies, biologics, antibodies and vaccines.
Price Performance
In the past year, TMO shares have rallied 10.1% compared with the
industry’s rise of 5.2%. Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Thermo Fisher currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are
Hims & Hers Health ( HIMS Quick Quote HIMS - Free Report) , Medpace ( MEDP Quick Quote MEDP - Free Report) and ResMed ( RMD Quick Quote RMD - Free Report) . While Hims & Hers Health and Medpace each sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), ResMed carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here .
Hims & Hers Heath stock has surged 181.1% in the past year. Estimates for the company’s earnings have remained constant at 18 cents in 2024 and increased 3.1% to 33 cents in 2025 in the past 30 days.
HIMS’ earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, delivering an average surprise of 79.2%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of a staggering 150%.
Estimates for Medpace’s 2024 earnings per share have remained constant at $11.29 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 80.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s 6.7% growth.
MEDP’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 12.8%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an average earnings surprise of 30.6%.
Estimates for ResMed’s fiscal 2024 earnings per share have remained constant at $7.70 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have declined 1.9% in the past year against the industry’s rise of 0.9%.
RMD’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, the average surprise being 2.8%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 10.9%.
Image: Bigstock
Thermo Fisher's (TMO) New Launch Supports Full Lab Automation
Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO - Free Report) recently introduced the Thermo Scientific Heracell VIOS 250i AxD CO2 Incubators to support the future implementation of workflow automation in cell therapy production. These first-of-their-kind CO2incubators are designed for integration into automated and modular laboratories.
The latest development from Thermo Fisher represents the most advanced incubators in the VIOS portfolio. The company’s VIOS family of incubators is known for optimal cell growth conditions and minimal contamination risks.
More on the Novel CO2 Incubator
Featuring the innovative patent-pending automated door control, the Heracell VIOS AxD CO2 Incubator opens automatically when integrated into a centralized lab automation platform. This enables vessel loading and unloading through robotic control and supports continuous cell therapy production processes.
The incubators support the emerging automated cell therapy production processes on a large scale due to their top-tier cell culturing conditions that help ensure critical quality attributes of cells. This culminates in an advancement that helps improve human health by supporting the cell manufacturing process within cell and gene therapies.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The Heracell VIOS 250i AxD CO2 Incubators feature an in-chamber HEPA filtration, which captures all particles regardless of size, protecting cultures from airborne contaminants that can enter any incubator when the door is opened. Additionally, the Thermo Scientific THRIVE active airflow ensures homogeneous culturing conditions throughout the incubator chamber.
It is also equipped with the Thermo Scientific Steri-Run Cycle, which is independently proven to reach a 12-log sterility assurance level, eliminating more than one million biological indicators for both dry heat sterilization and autoclave sterilization in half the lethal time used in production models.
Relevance of the Incubator in Automated Cell Therapy Production
Emerging cell therapy manufacturers, biotech and pharmaceutical companies focused on bringing advanced therapies to market want to automate production of cultured cells without compromising quality. The new innovative design of the Heracell VIOS Incubator modernizes cell therapy production without compromising on contamination control features.
According to a Thermo Fisher representative, human handling and complex processes limit the broad availability of cutting-edge cell therapies to treat cancer, autoimmunity and orphan diseases. Automation can potentially play a vital role in producing therapies in a more economical and safer fashion.
However, very few automation solutions available in the market allow for multiple large sample vessels in various laboratory workflows. In this regard, the introduction of the new Heracell VIOS 250i AxD CO2 Incubator brings the company’s customers closer to a fully automated lab.
Industry Prospects
As per a Data Bridge Market Research report, the global CO2 incubator market was valued at $196.51 million in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.10% up to 2030.
CO2 incubators are being used extensively in cancer research, stem cell research, tissue engineering, embryonic cell research, mammalian cell growth and neuroscience. The subsequent adoption of incubators owing to advancements in design and temperature stability is therefore likely to augment the market value in the next few years.
Recent Developments
Last week, Thermo Fisher introduced a new solution that combines speed and sensitivity to advance precision medicine. The Thermo Scientific Stellar mass spectrometer powers translational research, the conversion of basic science discoveries into clinical applications with the ultimate goal of improving human health, as it streamlines the verification of proteins and metabolites of clinical interest.
Furthermore, the company opened a new clinical and commercial ultra-cold facility in the European Union to help accelerate the development of advanced therapies. The new current good manufacturing practice facility in Bleiswijk, the Netherlands, provides pharma and biopharma customers with tailored, end-to-end support throughout the clinical supply chain for high-value therapies, including cell and gene therapies, biologics, antibodies and vaccines.
Price Performance
In the past year, TMO shares have rallied 10.1% compared with the industry’s rise of 5.2%.
Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Thermo Fisher currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Hims & Hers Health (HIMS - Free Report) , Medpace (MEDP - Free Report) and ResMed (RMD - Free Report) . While Hims & Hers Health and Medpace each sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), ResMed carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.
Hims & Hers Heath stock has surged 181.1% in the past year. Estimates for the company’s earnings have remained constant at 18 cents in 2024 and increased 3.1% to 33 cents in 2025 in the past 30 days.
HIMS’ earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, delivering an average surprise of 79.2%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of a staggering 150%.
Estimates for Medpace’s 2024 earnings per share have remained constant at $11.29 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 80.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s 6.7% growth.
MEDP’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 12.8%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an average earnings surprise of 30.6%.
Estimates for ResMed’s fiscal 2024 earnings per share have remained constant at $7.70 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have declined 1.9% in the past year against the industry’s rise of 0.9%.
RMD’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, the average surprise being 2.8%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 10.9%.