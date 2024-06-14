The upcoming report from Darden Restaurants (
Unveiling Darden Restaurants (DRI) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Darden Restaurants (DRI - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.62 per share, indicating an increase of 1.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.98 billion, representing an increase of 7.8% year over year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Darden Restaurants metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Sales- Olive Garden' at $1.30 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.2% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales- Other Business' of $591.40 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.3%.
The consensus estimate for 'Sales- Fine Dining' stands at $352.78 million. The estimate suggests a change of +68.2% year over year.
Analysts forecast 'Sales- LongHorn Steakhouse' to reach $744.51 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.6% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Same-restaurant sales - LongHorn Steakhouse - YoY change' to come in at 2.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 7.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Same-restaurant sales - Olive Garden - YoY change' will reach 0.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.4% in the same quarter last year.
Analysts predict that the 'Company-owned restaurants - Total' will reach 2,048. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,914 in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Company-owned restaurants - Olive Garden' will reach 923. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 905 in the same quarter last year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Same-restaurant sales - Consolidated - YoY change' should arrive at 0.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Company-owned restaurants - LongHorn Steakhouse' reaching 578. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 562.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Company-owned restaurants - Bahama Breeze' should come in at 43. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 42 in the same quarter last year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Company-owned restaurants - Seasons 52' will likely reach 45. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 44.
View all Key Company Metrics for Darden Restaurants here>>>
Over the past month, shares of Darden Restaurants have returned -2.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. Currently, DRI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>