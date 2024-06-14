What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Accenture (ACN) Q3 Earnings

The upcoming report from Accenture (
ACN Quick Quote ACN - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $3.14 per share, indicating a decline of 1.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $16.54 billion, representing a decrease of 0.2% year over year.
Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Accenture metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Type of Work- Consulting' will reach $8.37 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.7%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Type of Work- Managed Services' will reach $8.13 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.3% from the prior-year quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Industry Groups- Health & Public Service' at $3.51 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.4% year over year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Industry Groups- Financial services' will reach $3.06 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.6%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Industry Groups- Communications, Media & Technology' will likely reach $2.57 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -10.7% year over year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Industry Groups- Resources' of $2.43 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.3%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- Growth Markets' reaching $3.11 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.6%.
Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenue- EMEA' to come in at $5.87 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.6%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- North America' should arrive at $7.83 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1.5% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts forecast 'New Bookings - Total' to reach $19.44 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $17.25 billion in the same quarter last year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'New Bookings - Managed Services' should come in at $9.91 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $8.32 billion in the same quarter last year.
The consensus estimate for 'New Bookings - Consulting' stands at $9.84 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $8.93 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Accenture here>>> Shares of Accenture have experienced a change of -8.3% in the past month compared to the +4.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), ACN is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
