Winnebago (WGO) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates
The upcoming report from Winnebago Industries (WGO - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.30 per share, indicating a decline of 39% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $800.03 million, representing a decrease of 11.2% year over year.
Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 7.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Winnebago metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenues- Motorhome RV' of $344.82 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.9%.
Analysts forecast 'Net Revenues- Marine' to reach $86.92 million. The estimate indicates a change of -32.6% from the prior-year quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Corporate / All Other' should come in at $13.63 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.5% year over year.
The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenues- Towable RV' stands at $357.13 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Unit deliveries - Marine - Boats' will reach 1,128. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,586 in the same quarter of the previous year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Unit deliveries - Total Towable RV' should arrive at 8,415. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 8,715.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Unit deliveries - Total Motorhome RV' reaching 1,901. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,131.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBITDA- Towable RV' at $35.28 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $53.80 million.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Marine' will reach $8.11 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $17.30 million.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Motorhome RV' will likely reach $24.87 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $26.80 million in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Winnebago here>>>
Over the past month, Winnebago shares have recorded returns of -8.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), WGO will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>