Countdown to Kroger (KR) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Kroger (KR - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $1.33 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 11.9%. Revenues are expected to be $45.05 billion, down 0.3% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Kroger metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales- Total sales to retail customers without fuel' will reach $39.92 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.4% year over year.
Analysts predict that the 'Sales- Supermarket fuel sales' will reach $4.72 billion. The estimate points to a change of -7.4% from the year-ago quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales- Other sales' should arrive at $336.49 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.5% from the year-ago quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Change in Total Identical Sales (excluding fuel centers)' will reach -0.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.5%.
