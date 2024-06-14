Back to top

Company News for June 14, 2024

  • Shares of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA - Free Report) jumped 2.9% after it was reported that shareholders are going to approve Elon Musk's $56 billion pay package.
  • Shares of Korn Ferry (KFY - Free Report) soared 10.8% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $1.26 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13.
  • Shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY - Free Report) plunged 10.9% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $1.12 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.56.
  • Shares of Broadcom Inc. (AVGO - Free Report) shot up 12.3% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues of $12.48 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.04 billion.

