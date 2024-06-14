Back to top

NextDecade (NEXT) and Saudi Aramco Sign 20-Year LNG Agreement

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT - Free Report) and Saudi Aramco have inked a non-binding Heads of Agreement (HOA) for a 20-year liquefied natural gas sale and purchase agreement. Per the terms of the agreement, Aramco will purchase 1.2 million tons per annum (MTPA) of LNG from Train 4 of NextDecade’s Rio Grande LNG project on a free-on-board basis. The price of the LNG is indexed to Henry Hub.

Both companies are actively engaged in negotiating a binding agreement. The deal is contingent upon NextDecade securing a final investment decision (FID) for Train 4 and proceeding with the project.  

NEXT aims to secure an FID for Train 4 in the second half of 2024. The decision is contingent upon several conditions that include entering an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract and obtaining the commercial support and sufficient financing needed for the construction of Train 4 and the associated infrastructure.

The Saudi Arabian state-owned oil and gas producer has stated that it looks forward to finalizing the 20-year offtake agreement to expand its LNG portfolio and increase its presence in the international energy sphere. NextDecade also expects to finalize its agreement with Aramco and explore potential collaborations further.

