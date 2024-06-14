BrainsWay Ltd. ( BWAY Quick Quote BWAY - Free Report) , a prominent player in noninvasive neurostimulation treatments, has initiated a clinical trial aimed at evaluating a new accelerated treatment protocol for its Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) system in treating major depressive disorder (MDD). This prospective, randomized, controlled, multicenter trial represents a significant step forward in mental health treatment, particularly for those suffering from MDD.
BrainsWay (BWAY) to Advance in DEEP TMS for MDD With New Trial
BrainsWay Ltd. (BWAY - Free Report) , a prominent player in noninvasive neurostimulation treatments, has initiated a clinical trial aimed at evaluating a new accelerated treatment protocol for its Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) system in treating major depressive disorder (MDD). This prospective, randomized, controlled, multicenter trial represents a significant step forward in mental health treatment, particularly for those suffering from MDD.
The initiation of this clinical trial underscores BrainsWay’s commitment to advancing mental health treatment through innovative research and superior science.
Trial Details
The trial will enroll more than 100 patients diagnosed with MDD and divide them into two groups. One group will receive the novel accelerated treatment protocol over several treatment days, while the other will follow the FDA-cleared standard-of-care protocol over several weeks. This non-inferiority trial, designed in consultation with the FDA, is aimed at comparing the efficacy of the accelerated protocol against the current standard protocol.
Recruitment for the trial is currently underway at multiple sites across the United States, marking a pivotal moment in the pursuit of enhanced mental health solutions.
Usefulness of the Trial
BrainsWay, in this regard, emphasized the potential of the accelerated protocol, citing previous data suggesting comparable outcomes with traditional, longer protocols. The accelerated protocol involves multiple "theta burst" sessions per day over a shorter acute phase, which could significantly enhance patient convenience.
According to BrainsWay, an accelerated treatment protocol could make Deep TMS more appealing to patients by improving convenience and reducing the overall treatment duration. This could lead to broader acceptance and utilization of Deep TMS, thereby enhancing the company's value proposition in the mental health market.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Market Prospects
Going by a Market.us report, the Global Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators Market size is expected to reach $3.0 billion by 2033 from $1.2 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 9.3% during this period.
Share Price Performance
Over the past year, shares of BWAY skyrocketed 191.5% compared with the industry’s 0.8% growth.
Zacks Rank and Key Picks
BrainsWay currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Hims & Hers Health (HIMS - Free Report) , Medpace (MEDP - Free Report) and ResMed (RMD - Free Report) . While Hims & Hers Health and Medpace sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, ResMed carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.
The Hims & Hers Heath stock has surged 181.1% in the past year. Estimates for the company’s 2024 earnings have remained constant at 18 cents and increased 3.1% to 33 cents for 2025 in the past 30 days.
HIMS’ earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, delivering an average surprise of 79.2%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of a staggering 150%.
Estimates for Medpace’s 2024 earnings per share (EPS) have remained constant at $11.29 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 80.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s 6.7% growth.
MEDP’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 12.8%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 30.6%.
Estimates for ResMed’s fiscal 2024 EPS have remained constant at $7.70 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have lost 1.9% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 0.9%.
RMD’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, the average surprise being 2.8%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 10.9%.